Mantee Woman Accused Of Embezzling Money From Trucking Company

COLUMBUS/WEBSTER CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Mantee woman is arrested after she’s accused of stealing money from her employer.

51-year-old Angela Baker is charged with felony embezzlement.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office arrested Baker Tuesday on a warrant issued by a Columbus Municipal Court judge back in October 2016.

She’s accused of embezzling funds for her personal use while she was employed as a bookkeeper for a local Columbus trucking company in 2015.

Baker was arraigned by Judge Rhonda Ellis and her bond was set at $15,000.00.