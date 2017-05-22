Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker Wins Ferriss Trophy, SEC Player Of The Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State slugger Brent Rooker is named the 2017 Ferriss Trophy winner and becomes the first Mississippi State player to be named SEC Player of the Year.

The redshirt junior leads the SEC in eight categories, including batting average (.415), home runs (20), RBI (73), and doubles (28).

Rooker also became the first Mississippi State player to hit 20 home runs, 20 doubles, and 70 RBIs and is the first SEC hitter to do so since 2000. Rooker also set the Bulldogs record for doubles in a single season.

To add to an honorable day, Rooker, along with teammate Ryan Gridley, were named to the First Team All-SEC.

Rooker and the Bulldogs will look to gain momentum starting with the SEC Tournament, taking on Georgia on Tuesday.