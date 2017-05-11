Moore Seeks Sanctions Against Attorneys Representing Tupelo

ABERDEEN ( WCBI) – A new twist in the legal battle between counsel for the family of Ronnie Shumpert and the legal team representing the city of Tupelo, Chief Bart Aquirre, Mayor Jason Shelton and Tupelo officer Tyler Cook.

Shumpert family attorney Carlos Moore is seeking sanctions against the opposing lawyers for failing to follow case management orders. A motion filed by Moore says a successful request for sanctions against him for failing to provide timely answers to discovery questions was filed too soon. Moore says both sides had agreed to hold conference calls with the judge any time a question on trial protocol arose. Moore says instead lawyers on the other side went straight to seeking sanctions rather than the telephone call. The Grenada based attorney wants the judge to order sanctions against the defendants for the time and money he spent answering a motion he says should not have legally been filed yet. He will also ask a federal judge to stay or reverse the sanctions awarding the city payment for their expense in filing the motion to compel requests.

You can read Moore’s motion here

MOORE REQUEST FOR SANCTIONS