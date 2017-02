JACKSON (WCBI) – MRI services will soon be available in Choctaw County. The State Board of Health has okayed a request by Choctaw Regional Medical Center to bring in a mobile MRI trailer once a week.

The hospital will now be on the regular route of Superior MRI Services and make a stop in Ackerman every Tuesday afternoon. Details on when the program will start have not been released. The addition will not require any capital spending.