New Security Equipment At Golden Triangle Regional Airport

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you dread the possibility of being patted down before a flight, your concerns could soon be gone.

Advanced Imaging Technology equipment is now installed at Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Lowndes County.

The same equipment is used at major airports, such as Atlanta and New York.

It can also pinpoint where something is on a passenger.

GTR Executive Director Mike Hainsey says AIT will enhance the customer screening and convenience process at the airport.

“The technology is exteremly safe and exteremly accurate, and it makes it much more convenient for our travelers out of the Golden Triangle. It also helps people that have had surgery and things like that. In the past they had to be patted down and go through enhanced screenings. Now, this will pick it up and the can move right on through,” said Hainsey.

Friday was the first time passengers used the screening technology at GTR.