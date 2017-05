OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are asking for help finding a missing man.

Investigators say Michael David Fulgham, 34, of Starkville has not been heard from in some time.

He could be driving a red 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV. The vehicle’s license plate is K-U-J-7-7-8.

Deputies believe Fulgham left on his own free will, but family members are concerned.

If you know where Fulgham is call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.