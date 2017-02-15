Oktibbeha Firefighter And Deputies Rescue Woman From Burning Home

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County volunteer firefighter and two deputies save a woman from a burning mobile home Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at 286 West Sand Road, near Clayton Village, about noon.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says the fire victim was trying to climb out of a window when East Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gregg Ball arrived.

Ball grabbed a ladder and was helping her when two deputies arrived.

Deputy Tyrone Edmonds and Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Griggs assisted Ball in getting the woman down the ladder and pulled to safety.

Other East Oktibbeha and Bell School House volunteers arrived to quickly knock the fire down.

The woman was not seriously injured but the mobile home was heavily damaged.

It’s unclear what started the blaze.