One Dead In Saturday Crash

LAMAR COUNTY, AL ( WCBI) – A Lamar County , Alabama man is dead after a Saturday crash.

Alabama State Troopers say 79 year old Donald Gene Cantrell of Sulligent was killed in the midday wreck. Cantrell was driving on County Lake Road ten miles north of Vernon when his Dodge Caavan left the road , hit several trees and flipped. Cantrell, who was not wearing a seat belt , was thrown from the van and pronounced dead at the scene. State troopers will continue to investigate to find the cause of the crash;