One Dead In Tishomingo County Crash

By:
Submitted:

TISHOMINGO COUNTY (WCBI) The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a single-vehicle crash, in Tishomingo County, that claimed the life of a Greenville, TN, woman.

Troopers responded to MS 350, near County Road 375, at approximately 11:15pm Friday night Upon arriving it appeared Brittney N Moser, 27, of Greenville, TN, was traveling east bound, in a 2005 Saturn, when she apparently lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle left the road way before overturning.

Moser received fatal injuries in the crash and died on the scene.

