One Killed In Winston Co. Crash

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is killed in a two vehicle collision in Winston County on Friday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a pick-up did not yield while crossing Highway 25 at Plattsburg Road, about 3:30 PM.

The driver died and the passenger was taken to a Jackson hospital.

The conditions of the people in the other truck involved in the crash are unknown.

Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory says the name of the victim is not being released at this time.

State troopers continue to investigate the accident.