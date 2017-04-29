Plane Lands Safely After Experiencing Mechanical Issues

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A plane has landed safely after falling off radar when it experienced mechanical issues.

Webster County EMA Director, Barry Rushing, says the county has called off a search and rescue after a plane reportedly disappeared of the radar when it was flying over Alva Rd. in Webster County.

The plane allegedly left from Alexandria, Louisiana and was flying to Grenada when it experienced mechanical issues.

Crews initially thought the plane went down, but Rushing says the plane was able to turn around and has successfully landed back in Alexandria.

 

