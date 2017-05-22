Scattered Showers and Storms Today.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy through the day, with scattered showers and storms once again, mainly in the afternoon. Any one spot has some chance of getting wet, but the better rain chances will remain along and south of US-82. Afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, scattered showers continue, and lows will drop to the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Isolated to widely scattered showers possible through the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Chance of rain about 30%.

WEDNESDAY: A bit cooler, and once again a few showers will be possible. Highs in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain about 30%.

THU/FRI: The warming trend begins, with highs in the upper 70s on Thursday and upper 80s on Friday. Both days are dry, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

WEEKEND: The warm weather continues into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances return as well, with showers and storms entering our area from the west late Saturday night into Sunday.