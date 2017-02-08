State Senate Passes Campaign Finance Reform

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Senators unanimously agree that there should be limits on Mississippi public officials spending campaign money on themselves.

The Legislature’s upper chamber passed Senate Bill 2689 Wednesday, sending it to the House for more debate. The House passed a similar bill last month, and Sen. Sally Doty, a Brookhaven Republican, says differences will likely be worked out later in the session.

Right now, Mississippi public officials can spend their campaign money in basically any way they like, as long as they pay income taxes on money taken for personal use. Some take large sums home when they retire.

The bill would ban officials from spending money for non-campaign purposes such as a mortgage payment, funerals, clothing, automobiles, tuition or undocumented loans.

Officials could still spend on campaign-related or official expenses.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)