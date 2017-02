PRENTISS CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County Deputies make a third arrest in a January kidnapping case.

Jamie MacAuthor Willis of Booneville was taken into custody yesterday.

Willis is accused of holding two people against their will on County Road 54-71 back in mid-January.

He now faces 2 charges of kidnapping. His bond is set at $100,000 dollars.

2 other men, Andy Ambrocio and Anthony Gene Floyd are also facing charges in connection with the case.