Tishomingo Fatal Fire Ruled Arson

BURNSVILLE (WCBI) – The man who died in a Thursday house fire in Burnsville is now thought to be the person who started the fire.



Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daughtery says Ronald Cannon died in the blaze on Front Street. The sheriff says his office and the state fire marshal suspected the blaze was deliberately set. No motive as to why Cannon is thought to have started the fire is being released but the sheriff confirms the homeowner and Cannon did have a prior relationship. The unidentified homeowner is not suspected to be involved with setting the fire.