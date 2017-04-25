Tupelo Police Arrest Two For Burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Two men are facing a burglary charge after Tupelo police arrested them Sunday.

Police say Tuesday they arrested Stefan Lester and Zicais Silas after they allegedly took items from an Enoch Avenue home Sunday morning. They say someone who lived at the home gave them a description of the two men.

A judge set bond Monday. Bond is $25,000 for Lester and $10,000 for Silas. Police list the charge as Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling for both men.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of NE Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.