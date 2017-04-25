Tupelo Police Arrest Two For Burglary

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Stefan Lester

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Two men are facing a burglary charge after Tupelo police arrested them Sunday.

Police say Tuesday they arrested Stefan Lester and Zicais Silas after they allegedly took items from an Enoch Avenue home Sunday morning. They say someone who lived at the home gave them a description of the two men.

Zicais Silas

A judge set bond Monday. Bond is $25,000 for Lester and $10,000 for Silas. Police list the charge as Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling for both men.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of NE Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

Share:

Related News

Stormy Days Ahead
12 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Warm & Stormy Pattern Developing
Read More»
42 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Boil Water Notice In Effect For Some Noxubee County Residents
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Midday Guests #2 3/25/17 – United We Read Project
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup