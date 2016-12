GREENVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Greenville toddlers are dead after fire sweeps through a home.

Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown says there were six children, left alone, inside the house when the blaze started early this morning.

Brown tells WCBI a one year-old and three year-old were killed.

The kids that escaped the blaze are ages 4, 8, 12, and 14.

There was no electric or gas service to the house and candles could be to blame for the fire.

Police are questioning the parents of the children.