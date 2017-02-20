UPDATE- Baldwyn Couple Killed In Saltillo Collision

SALTILLO ( WCBI) – A Baldwyn couple is dead following an afternoon accident in Saltillo.

 

 

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says 87 year old William Wardlaw and his wife 84 year old Joann Wardlaw both died in the head on collision on Highway 145 near Bauhaus Drive .   Mr. Wardlaw as driving when their vehicle collided with the other car.  He was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife died from her injuries at NMMC.  Both were wearing seat belts.  The name and condition of the other driver is not available

