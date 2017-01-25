UPDATE: Missing Woman’s Body Identified

CHICKASAW CO. MISS. (WCBI-TV) A missing woman from Houston is confirmed dead Wednesday by the Chickasaw County Coroner.

42 year old Tammy Townsend disappeared on December 16th.

Coroner Michael Fowler says DNA testing confirms the body found last Wednesday on County Road 112 is Townsend.

Fowler says the death is being ruled as a homicide.

And, Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers tells WCBI this remains an on-going investigation.

Deputies spent days searching for Townsend, along with family and friends.

Hunters discovered the body one week ago.