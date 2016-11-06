UPDATE- Possible Motive Surfacing In Death Of MSU Student

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – An MSU student is dead after an overnight shooting in Starkville.

MSU spokesman Sid Salter says senior marketing major Joseph Tillman of Schlater, Mississippi was the student killed. Tillman was a graduate of Pillow Academy

Starkville police say more information will be released later today. A spokesman did not say if an arrest has been made.

WCBI is told the possible robbery happened near Maxwell Street. Alderman Jason Walker who represents that section of town says via Twitter “Starkville has zero tolerance for gun violence. Commit a heinous crime here and you will go to prison.”

Coroner Michael Hunt says the shooting took place around 2:30 AM Sunday morning. An autopsy will be performed as early as Monday and Tillman’s death is being ruled a homicide .

Salter says MSU PD is not investigating the shooting because it occurred off campus in the Cotton District.

MSU is offering counseling services to students.

“The university is shocked and grieving over this loss. We believe Joseph was totally the victim in this instance. We are totally shocked,” said Salter.

He says MSU is grateful for the response of law enforcement to the shooting.

WCBI will continue to follow this story and post more information as it becomes available.