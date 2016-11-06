UPDATE- Possible Motive Surfacing In Death Of MSU Student

15 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – An MSU student is dead after an overnight shooting in Starkville.
MSU spokesman Sid Salter says senior marketing major Joseph Tillman of Schlater, Mississippi was the student killed.  Tillman was a graduate of Pillow Academy
Starkville police say more information will be released later today. A spokesman did not say if an arrest has been made.
WCBI is told the possible robbery happened near Maxwell Street.   Alderman Jason Walker who represents that section of town says via Twitter “Starkville has zero tolerance for gun violence. Commit a heinous crime here and you will go to prison.”

Coroner Michael Hunt says the shooting took place around 2:30 AM Sunday morning.  An autopsy will be performed as early as Monday and Tillman’s death is being ruled a homicide .
Salter says MSU PD is not investigating the shooting because it occurred off campus in the Cotton District.
MSU is offering counseling services to students.
“The university is shocked and grieving over this loss. We believe Joseph was totally the victim in this instance. We are totally shocked,” said Salter.
He says MSU is grateful for the response of law enforcement to the shooting.
WCBI will continue to follow this story and post more information as it becomes available.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • omarrmuhammad

    Bud, this is most certainly a 2 way street. 1 way is Truth and the other way is falsehood. And you seem to adore cruising down falsehood avenue..
    Bud, there you go again being an evildoer! I never once mentioned race, I taught you History. I mentioned History and every word is placed in the context of Right and wrong. Stop it Bud, with your little white lies or outright lies, and know that Truth is The Master today and not the evildoers, regardless of race, color, creed, or class.

  • omarrmuhammad

    Bud, there is but 1 God and HE is the sender of ALL Prophets and ALL Messengers…Bud, you obviously are not in my classroom. If you ever get a chance to pick up a book, then pick up the good book called The Bible and read Genesis Ch. 15 verses 13-15. 1 Samuel 15 verses 2-3 Rev. Ch. 20 verses 7-10. These are only a few verses in the good book for your educational purposes. Stop embarrassing yourself. How would your Scottish ancestors see your rather incognizant arguments. The 1 and only God is not naïve, angry, nor is He a bigoted Person. HE is Just! HE is Justice, Freedom, Equality; TRUTH. and Whatever people that have been dealt a “bad hand”, GOD is avenging that group. AGAIN, regardless of race, creed, color, or class BUD. You can’t imagine the joy and the happiness this is bringing to me and so many countless others Bud! We know God, We know The Truth, and We know the evildoers. Stop playing yourself…

  • budfudlacker

    Again with the hypocrisy. It’s amazing how you don’t see it. You just don’t WANT to see it. Doesn’t fit your agenda – can’t get special treatment without trying to shame people into holding your hand through life.

  • budfudlacker

    You’re just as guilty as bringing race into it as I am. You filled in the blanks, not me.

  • budfudlacker

    Are you expecting me to be impressed that you teach a “class” or something? Your shoving the idea down my throat as if it’s supposed to boost your credibility or something. Hey, David Koresh taught classes, too. You lost all credibility when you insinuated that God will turn on a particular group of His very own children, because of something that happened literally before we were even close to being conceived. You’re being entirely too entitled to even begin to grasp how insanely hateful that is.

    But again, if that’s what you want to believe, so be it. Years down the road when you’re still standing and watching people get on with their lives, CHOOSING not to be miserable and point fingers, maybe you’ll wake up.

  • omarrmuhammad

    Bud, I’m expecting you to do with The Truth whatever you choose (smile). No, I am not The Teacher but I am a student in the classroom of God Almighty and obviously you are not in my classroom. So, whatever I teach is from His classroom. I’ve never lost credibility with you Bud, because, it’s NO insinuations that God will turn on a particular group of children. IT IS WRITTEN (read the verses of the Bible I gave to you in previous post Bud, and study). God will NEVER turn on His Children, (meaning those who submit to God’s will, God’s way, God’s Spirit). But God ‘is’ most certainly turning (Judging) that particular group who oppose His will, His way, and His Spirit…Who gave you Bud, the authority to Judge those 4 young men! Who gave you the authority to call them “feral thugs”. What got in your spirit, to cause you to respond to this heinous crime in such a manner? You might wanna check yo spirit Bud, or else you Bud could be the devil walking, LITERALLY. God isn’t “evening the score”, He is fulfilling His promise, to rid the Earth of Satan and his magicians.

    My Belief is all wrapped up in The Promise of God Almighty and this is why we are so successful, so secure, so happy, so joyful…You obviously are not in my Classroom. David Koresh is no comparison to Jesus Christ. IJS (smile)

  • budfudlacker

    Oh, what do ya know?! More holier-than-thou hot garbage from you! You even managed to sneak in the ol’ “you’re obviously not in my classroom” jab again! Look, have fun sitting on the curb waiting on “your God” to come along and “even the score” for you. Even if he did, it’s not like your ilk would finally move on with their lives. You’d still mope around, feeling sorry for yourselves and blaming your situation on someone else.

    I promise you, your beliefs and attitudes aren’t helping, and neither is your God – not until you finally decide to move on and help yourselves anyway. But have fun with it – I’ll be over here moving on with my life, making the right decisions NOW and taking responsibility for my actions NOW….because that is truly what God wants us to do. Hoping that He will “avenge” your ancestors is nothing but a fantasy and false hope.

    Your beginning to bore me, and your blind hatred is limiting your life. Adios, amigo!

  • omarrmuhammad

    What do I know, Bud asks? (smile) I know God. I know the devil when I see him. I know the devils time is up and that it’s now Gods Time. I know that the curb and everything else belongs to God and His Wise Choice. I know that the little Spanish you ended with, is not the Original language of the Indigenous people called Mexicans, who are my Brothers and Sisters; Original People
    I know what you no not!
    I KNOW THAT GOD IS PRESENT, NOW, AND IS MAKING ALL THINGS NEW. no fantasy, no false hope Bud. FACTS. So, over thanksgiving dinner think of US and ask serious questions of your Scottish people (Muslim Sons that is). Maybe just maybe next time you’ll understand a little better Bud, of just Who you think you attempted to have a discussion with. Shalom Bud!

  • budfudlacker

    You’re judging me! And I’m not being sarcastic about that, you’ve been judging me this whole time! God is going to get you for it, too! Lolol Hypocritical much?

    Loser

  • Tronz

    Are you twelve?

  • budfudlacker

    Oohhhh snap! You got me there! Total burn!

  • omarrmuhammad

    Bud, you said adios (smile) I said Shalom. So, go and read those Bible verses to SEE Who is really Judging you! Here’s a hint, it’s not me Bud, Lol..

    Omarr Muhammad.

  • budfudlacker

    I can’t help it your interpretations of Bible verses are completely delusional, holier-than-thou hypocrisy. I can’t wait until my God imposes his will on you for judging me and my people!!! It’s coming!!! Get ready!!!

  • omarrmuhammad

    Bud, tell us your interpretations of those Bible verses that I gave to you.
    Again, Bud, there is ONLY ONE TRUE AND LIVING GOD and His Judgement is not to come. HE IS PRESENT AND IN THE WORLD. Can’t you see at all??? I’m always ready and therefore I NEVER need to Get Ready. Shalom.

  • budfudlacker

    My interpretations mirror yours, you see – you have been judging me this entire time, so God is gonna come after you for it. He will get the final say! Hallelujah!

    Two can play at this game :).

Related News

news-default1-old
47 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
One Released, One On The Run After Columbus Manhunt
Read More»
news-default1-old
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Afternoon Weather Update
Read More»
news-default1-old
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Area Man Reported Missing
Read More»
﻿
More News»