UPDATE: Vicitm’s Name In Accidental Shooting Released

NOXUBEE CO., Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the boy killed in an accidental shooting in Noxubee County.

Coroner R.L. Calhoun says 12 year-old Spenson Bennett Jr., of Columbus, died at the Buggs Ferry Road home last night.

Sheriff Terry Grassaree tells WCBI that Bennett returned to the Prairie Point community house from hunting with some other people.

A gun was dropped and it fired.

Bennett was struck in the abdomen.

His body will be sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

WCBI’s Quentin Smith will have more on this story tonight on WCBI News.