VIDEO: An Area Teacher Accused Of Touching A Student Inappropriately Is Placed On Administrative Leave

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Bruce High School history teacher and coach, Loray Jordan Jr., is now on administrative leave.

Jordan is accused of touching an eighth grade female students inappropriately.

On Tuesday, the Calhoun County School Board met for the first time since the school teacher was arrested. However, the board did not address the Jordan case.

The mother of the alleged victim was at the meeting.

She tried to address the situation with the board, but they wouldn’t let her speak.

Board members said the alleged mother wasn’t scheduled to be on the agenda.

Calhoun County School District Superintendent said they’re aware of the situation and they’re following protocol.

“The board was notified when this had happened, and so we took the proper procedures,” said Mike Moore, Superintendent of the Calhoun County School District. “Immediately we put the teacher under administrative leave like the law states. He hasn’t been back to the school, and he’s not coming back until the investigation is over. You know that’s our statement now. We’ll let the law take over and kind of see how it plays out.”



Jordan waived his right to a probable cause hearing this past Friday.

His case is now scheduled to go before a grand jury..