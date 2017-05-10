Video: Bratton Looks To Lead His Team To A Second Straight Title Apperance

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — AJ Bratton has had quite a career at Tupelo Christian Preparatory playing baseball on the diamond. He’s got a state championship ring from last season, and now his team is facing Smithville again this year in the North-Half Final beginning on Thursday with a trip to Pearl next week in the state title game.

Senior catcher AJ Bratton and the defending class 1a state baseball champs are getting set to face a familiar foe in the North-Half Finals. That team is the Smithville Seminoles.

“It’s going to be a good seven inning ball game each game,” said AJ Bratton.

The Belhaven signee has played baseball since he was little, and his father Bobby Bratton has been his biggest fan.

When bratton was a year old, his father was diagnosed with brain cancer. Bobby had been to every game of AJ’s career, but this year has been hard for the senior. His father has been in the hospital and hasn’t been able to attend games like he’s use to.

“He’s honestly a role model for me. He’s had such a tough life, and i have had a blessing being healthy,” Bratton said.

Bratton’s leadership is a key piece for the Eagles success.

Coach Will Lowrey and teammate Easton Hood knows what he can bring to the table.

“He’s become such more positive and such a role model for these guys. He understands it’s not life or death when you make mistakes,” Will Lowrey said.

“AJ’s a great person. He may not say much, but he leads with his actions,” Easton Hood adds.

“I want to lead the younger guys. I want to show them how to play the game the right way. Don’t play dirty. Just come out here each day. Play it like it’s your last because you never know when this could be your last day to step on this field,” Bratton said.

TCPS will travel to Smithville on Thursday for game one of the North-Half Finals.