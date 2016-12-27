Video: Celebratory Gunfire and Errant Bullet May Have led to Wounding of Columbus Man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –A Columbus party-goer is recovering from a gunshot wound after being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Nearly 300 people were attending a late night Christmas party at the Columbus Fairgrounds when shots were fired.

Assistant Police Chief Fred Shelton says witnesses tell police some people began to shoot into the air.

That’s when Jeremy Wells was hit in the leg.

Wells was headed to his vehicle at the time according to Shelton.

He was sent first to Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle but later moved to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Investigators have discovered that the organizers of the event did not have a permit.

There have been no arrests, but the investigation is still active.

