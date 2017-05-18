Video: Challenge may be Looming in Starkville Mayoral Election

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –The Starkville mayoral race and its results are still in question for one candidate.

The Starkville Election Commission signed off on the results this afternoon.

Officially, Lynn Spruill has won the race. But not before a bit of a dispute.

Johnny Moore’s attorney, William Starks, asked for a courtesy recount.

That request was denied.

The committee says no challenges or recounts can be done until the results is officially certified.

“There can be no examination of the ballots until the results are certified. Then if anyone wants to mount a challenge to the results they can file a challenge and perhaps those ballots will then be examined.”

“At this stage we are going to have a ballot box examination that will be the next step and determine whether we need to do a contest.”

According to the Secretary of State’s office, at any time within twelve calendar days after the certification of the election by

the Election Commission, any candidate has the right to examine the ballot boxes and their contents.

The candidate requesting to examine the boxes must give his or her opponent 3 days notice.