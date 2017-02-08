Video: Columbus Citizens and Cops Talk Crime Over Coffee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Columbus residents discuss the hot topics of law enforcement over a hot cup of coffee Wednesday.

CPD officers took a little time off their patrol to talk with citizens at the Hyatt Place Hotel.

Coffee With a Cop gives the department a chance to have casual conversations with the people they serve, and find out what issues they would like to see addressed.

It also gives residents a chance to put names and faces to the badges and patrol cars they see.

Coffee With a Cop is a regular community outreach of the Columbus Police Department.