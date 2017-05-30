Video: District Attorney’s Office Sponsors Free Law Enforcement Training

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement officers are getting critical training on a number of topics from the district attorney’s office.

Officers and deputies throughout Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay, and Noxubee Counties are participating.

The three day class will cover techniques and methods for criminal investigations.

District Attorney Scott Colom says the class will help in the courtroom once cases get there.

“It’s important that you have good training for your law enforcement because good training leads to convictions, which deters crime, and so we’re just trying to make sure everybody is on the same page with having the best tools possible in criminal investigations.”

Mark Bailey, the police chief of Jefferson State Community College in Alabama, travels across the southeast teaching these classes to law enforcement.