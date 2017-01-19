VIDEO: Educators Honored For Their Hard Work

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-The top teachers and administrators in the Lee County School District were recognized for their hard work.

A ceremony was held Thursday night to honor a teacher from each school in the district.

There were 13 Teacher Of The Year winners.

Mooreville Middle School teacher Marsha Gray won the overall District Teacher Of The Year award, and administrator Lee Bruce won for District Administrator of The Year.

“Winning his award is really unexpected. It’s exciting, it’s rewarding, it’s really going to be exciting for my students tomorrow,” said Marsha Gray, LCSD Teacher of the Year.

Both of the district’s winners will advance to the next round for a chance to win state awards.