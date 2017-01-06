Video: Elvis Presley Fan Club Makes Donation To THS Band For Inaugural Parade Trip

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Tupelo’s Elvis Presley Fan Club is helping the high school band get to Washington DC to march during the inaugural parade.

Fan club members were on hand for a check presentation. The Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club is donating $5,000 to the band.

The THS band learned about the prestigious invite to march in the parade during Christmas break.

They are the only high school band in the entire state invited to march in the inaugural parade after Donald Trump is sworn in as President.

“Elvis was a dreamer and Elvis’ message to young adults and all children was to believe in your dreams, that they can come true, this is an opportunity for our local Elvis Presley fan club organization to help 180 band members dreams come true, to be a part of history,” said Jack Curtis, president of the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club.

The Tupelo Elvis fan club is challenging area civic groups to contribute to the band’s trip. The trip will cost about $100,000. For information on how you can help, go to https://www.gofundme.com/tupelo-hs-band-inauguration-parade or you can make a donation through the Tupelo based CREATE Foundation.