Video: Fuel Spill Slows Traffic on Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –A routine delivery turns out to be anything but for an area trucker.

Police, firefighters, and haz mat teams spent Tuesday afternoon with the truck after it developed a diesel leak while traveling eastbound on Highway 82 near the Military Road Exit.

The driver said everything was going fine until he had to make a sudden move near the ramp of the roadway.

“ I saw something in the road it is about a five foot by five foot by two inch thick cardboard box so I hit it and it popped up apparently and cut a hole in my fuel tank.”

Lumpkin estimates he probably lost between 120 and 130 gallons of diesel. Columbus Firemen were able to quickly contain the fuel before it became a threat.