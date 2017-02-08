Video: Too Good For Drugs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local middle schoolers are celebrating being ‘Too Good For Drugs.’

Sixth graders from the Columbus Middle School are the first grade and school in the Tombigbee Region to graduate from the ten week ‘Too Good For Drugs’ curriculum.

It’s to prevent and reduce underage drinking and prescription drug abuse in Columbus.

“What we’re learning now, is that the earlier you teach someone about drugs and alcohol, the less likely they’re going to get into drinking, and we have a high statistic in our area, and that’s why we have been targeted to help these young people,” says Prevention Specialist, Arleen Weatherby.

Community Counseling Prevention Services and the Department of Mental Health were over the program.

Others schools in the area will also be participating in the curriculum.