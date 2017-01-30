Video: Grammy Award Winning Vocalist And Gaither Vocal Band Member Set For Area Concert

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Tickets are going fast for David Phelps. The Grammy award winner is best known for singing with the “Gaither Vocal Band.”

Phelps will be at Tupelo’s West Jackson Street Baptist Church February 1oth, with a full backing choir, and musicians.

That church’s music minister says interest has been widespread for the show.

“At West Jackson we strive for musical excellence. We want to keep raising the bar, in order to do that we bring guests like David in, who has superior vocal capabilities, to help take us to the next level. Our choir and some joint choirs in the area are going to be singing with David on that night,” said Todd Mordecai, WJSBC Minister of Music.

Phelps makes solo appearances when the Gaither Vocal Band is not on the road. For ticket information, go to www.davidphelps.com, or you can call the church office at 662 842 7875 or tickets are also available at Lifeway Christian Store in Tupelo.