Video: House ‘Flip’ Will Benefit Pregnancy Clinic And Spur Revitalization Efforts

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Home renovations are common along West Jackson Street, but one project is unique. Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic purchased the home at 1113 W. Jackson Street . A team of volunteers, coordinated by Eight Days of Hope will remodel the 80 plus year old home, and get it ready for a buyer. All proceeds will go to Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic.

The fundraising idea came after Christian authors and businessmen , David and Jason Behnham, known as “the Benham Brothers,” were booked to headline the ministry’s upcoming banquet.

“A mother of a client in the clinic, after they walked out of the ultrasound room, she said God can turn this mess into a masterpiece, obviously it was an unplanned pregnancy, and they were choosing life,” said Jessica Roy, of Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic.

The theme of the project is “Mess2Masterpiece” Many area churches and businesses are donating money, labor, and materials.

“We are a partner with Parkgate, we found out through Parkgate. The opportunity to not only provide some ministry to them, but speak into the community, right down the street from our church, how do you say no to that, it’s definitely what we’re about,” said Keith Cochran, Pastor of West Jackson Street Baptist Church.

It also fits in with a revitalization plan, spearheaded by the city of Tupelo, to bring life back into the neighborhood.

“Everybody wins in this scenario, Parkgate will win, they have contractors willing to come in and make this property what it could be and that’s what redeveloping this area is all about in the first place,” said Shane Hooper, Director of Development Services for the City of Tupelo.

With any house flip, time is of the essence, and this project is no different. In fact, on Wednesday morning, a bobcat will be in operation, clearing trees and brush. Now organizers of the volunteer effort say, if you can’t operate a bobcat or chainsaw, that’s ok, there’s a place for you to help out.

“At Eight Days of Hope, I’m probably the less skilled person of the thousands of volunteers who go, but Friday I will have a sledge hammer in my hand, taking down some walls, I will be tearing off shingles and you can do that as well,” said Steve Tybor, President of Eight Days of Hope.

Parkgate’s banquet takes place February 21st, and organizers say the house will be dramatically transformed by then.

Volunteers are still needed, if you would like to help out, go to www.parkgateclinic.com You can also get banquet ticket information there. Or you can call 662 841 1517.

www.BenhamBrothers.com