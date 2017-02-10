Video: Houston’s McMullen Signs With Blue Mountain

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Houston Hilltopper Hayes McMullen signed the dotted line to continue his baseball career at Blue Mountain next season.

McMullen will look to build on a terrific 2016 season, where he finished with a .300 batting average with 27 hits, 23 RBI’s and 16 runs.

The first basemen was also a part of the 2016 Class 4A state championship win over Newton County.

“I’ve been dreaming since I was a little kid playing over at city league fields”, McMullen said.

“I had my boy Anekein [Rish] sign last Thursday, and I just thought that was the best place for me to go up there with him and see where it takes us.”