VIDEO: Huge Need For Foster Parents In Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-There’s a need for more foster parents in Mississippi.

A group held a meeting in Columbus on Monday for people to get more information on how to become foster parents.

The group is called 200 Million Flowers.

The faith-based non-profit organization understands the huge need for more foster parents, that’s why they’re traveling throughout Mississippi trying to address this issue.

During Monday’s orientation, dozens of families showed up looking to gain more insight on what all it takes to become a foster parent.

Two hundred Million Flowers partners with churches all throughout throughout the state looking to recruit, train, and support resource parents.

According to the organization, there’s more than 1,500 new foster families that are needed in Mississippi, and there’s more than 300 kids that are currently available for adoption.

“Just being on this journey I’ve just seen how hard the social workers work to find placement homes,” said Jamie Walley, Director of Church Relations and Training with the organization. “I’ve seen how it impacts the children and their families, and so it just instilled in us a great desire for these kid to have healthy homes to go to.”

Two hundred Million Flowers will be having another orientation in Tupelo on Tuesday.

At the end of the month, they’ll have a three day training session at Ole Miss called Rescue 100.

After everyone completes that training, they can receive their foster care license.

For more on how to become a foster parent visit http://www.200millionflowers.org/adoption/foster-care-adoption for more information.