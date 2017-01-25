Video: Ingomar Lady Falcons Look To Continue Their Success

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) — The Ingomar Lady Falcons basketball team are twenty-three-and-three on the season.

Last season the team won there first state basketball title in twenty-two years, and now will look to win back to back state titles.

The Ingomar Lady Falcons are chasing for their ninth state title in school history.

Every starter is back from last year’s state title team, and the Lady Falcons know they’ll have to be on top of their game if they’re going to bring another trophy back to Ingomar.

“We have to scout our teams that we are fixing to play, and you just have to know there players and how they play, and the defenses they play against, their offenses, and you just have to execute your stuff,” said junior center Mallory Russell.

“Practice is the most important time as far as for when you plan for each opponent. You get to that time where it’s elimination games, there is a lot of scouting, a lot of preparation that goes into it. Then as coaches, we’ve got to lay that plan out then execute it in practice so we can execute it in a game,” said head coach Trent Adair.

This year’s team has a target on their back, and every team they face for the rest of the season will look to take down the champs.

“We just can’t take any game for granted, and we have to play our game, and not worry about who we are playing against. We just have play like we play, and the outcome will be toward us hopefully,” said junior shooting guard Lindsay Hall.

“The only thing we can control is what we do in our gym as far as how we prepare, how we plan, how we practice. The things that get us ready to go through each one of the games, obviously there is a little more pressure on us based on our result from last year,” Adair adds.

While the pressure is on for the Lady Falcons, the whole town of Ingomar is behind them whether it’s at home or on the road.

“It doesn’t matter where we go. It doesn’t matter how long the drive is. We have a good crowd no matter where we go. I think that just helps us with our energy because seeing them up there just gives us that excitement to play. Just to play for them. Play for the team. That just helps out a lot,” said sophomore point guard Gara Beth Self.

” You have that down moment or negative moment and fans encourage you. The good part about Ingomar is that we have so many that don’t necessarily have a child playing or a kid playing. We have so many fans that just love Ingomar basketball, and that’s what makes it different from other places, and places I’ve been,” Adair says.

Ingomar will hit the road on Friday when they face Walnut at 6pm.