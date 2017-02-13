Video: Karriem Discusses Bill To Provide Education On Responding To Officers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Area representative Kabir Karriem talked to WCBI Monday about his bill dealing with responding to law enforcement.

House Bill 509 passed the House this past Thursday.

Karriem says part of the motivation for this comes from officer-involved shootings like the Ricky Ball case.

“Knowing the proper way to engage with law enforcement can possibly save your child’s life,” Karriem said.

The bill would make it mandatory for schools to teach students about the right way to respond to law enforcement when stopped.

It would direct the Department of Public of Safety to develop a program that would be taught through driver’s education courses. The bill would also apply to private schools that offer driver’s education courses.