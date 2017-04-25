VIDEO: Louisville Thriving 3 Years After Deadly Tornado

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- This Friday marks 3 years since Louisville was devastated by a deadly EF-4 tornado.

Since then, the town has had to rebuild and grow from almost nothing.

Surprisingly, the town is thriving economically.

Since 2014, Louisville has been able to maintain a steady increase in its workforce & is seeing more people moving in than moving out.

“We’re starting to see pockets of our existing industries start to attract from other areas other than just the Winston county and Louisville area- we’re seeing significant increases from people traveling in,” says the Executive Director of Economic Development of Louisville, Glen Haab.

And that’s just the start.

Just three short years ago, Louisville suffered a devastating loss. Their city was torn apart and its been a slow process to regain and rebuild everything that was lost. The Winston Plywood Plant and the Winston Medical Center were two of those major losses. Both were destroyed.

But today, you wouldn’t even recognize the place.

“So some of those things are coming to full function and also with that brings jobs, and also, it’s just an increase in people’s hopes and we’re all excited about that in the community,” says Haab.

The Plywood plant reopened last month with a visit from the governor and WMC is three short days away from opening its doors to the public.

“These are all positive signs that we are getting past the rebuilding stage and now that with Winston Medical coming in, we’re gonna start seeing the improvements on the medical side,” says Haab.

Improvements such as a better assisted living center and more services available to patients.

“Which offers people the opportunity to not go outside the Louisville, Winston county area, they can stay right at home and go right down the street and go to Winston Medical,” says Haab.

Which means only more residents should be moving in.

Haab says, the amount of growth is all thanks to the support from the towns leadership and supervisors.