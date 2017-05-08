Video: Lowndes County Grand Jury Refuses to Indict Son in Father’s Shooting Death

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –There will be no indictment in the shooting death of Columbus Mayor Robert Smith’s son.

Smith’s grandson was charged after the deadly shooting.

It was back in December when Davious Rashard Smith was charged with murder for the death of his father, today, he’s free of all charges. The news does not surprise Smith’s attorney Rod Ray.

“As I stated when this first started, my client was acting in self defense and today is just a vindication of the system, the system works.”

Smith was accused of shooting and killing his father, Mayor Robert Smith’s son.

The shooting happened December 14th at the Smith home in Temple Cove, just off Highway 69.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation worked the case, Smith’s attorney, Rod Ray, praises their work…

“Great investigators investigated this case thoroughly, we cooperated from the beginning, the grand jury which I have a lot of faith in saw that there was no crime here, that this was self defense.”

A Lowndes County grand jury returned a “no bill” in the case, meaning there was not enough evidence to warrant prosecution.

“He was defending himself and his mother, sad situation, just terrible that a life was lost, in particular my client’s father, but he was defending himself, which he has a right to do and which the grand jury found that he had the right to do.”

Smith was previously a nursing student at EMCC, there’s no word yet on whether or not he’ll be returning to school.