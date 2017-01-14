VIDEO: Maintaining M.L.K. Streets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for non-violence and peace among all races.

However, many don’t feel he’s legacy is being honored in the best way.

Research shows there are roughly 900 streets named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

However, most of the streets baring his name are in the poorest and least maintained areas of cities across the country.

Oktibbeha County N.A.A.C.P. president Christopher Taylor says though it’s an issue anywhere his area is working to fix it.

“Like here in Starkville they renamed portions of 182 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and they have not put no more money in there until recently northern Mississippi’s transportation is going to invest money in highway 182, which is great,” said Taylor.

So far, they do not have an official start date for road repair.