VIDEO: Man Thought House Was Being Burglarized- Turns Out House Was on Fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A homeowner, who initially thought his house was being broken into, discovered his home was actually on fire.

The homeowner, on Tyler Street in Longview, was awakened by a noise- he thought it was someone breaking into his house.

He barricaded himself in his bedroom and called the Sheriff’s office.

When a deputy arrived, they saw the house was on fire.

The resident then started to leave his bedroom.

But found his escape path was unavailable.

He then knocked out a window air conditioner and crawled out of the window.

The house was destroyed, but no one was injured.