VIDEO: Man Thought House Was Being Burglarized- Turns Out House Was on Fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A homeowner, who initially thought his house was being broken into, discovered his home was actually on fire.
The homeowner, on Tyler Street in Longview, was awakened by a noise- he thought it was someone breaking into his house.
He barricaded himself in his bedroom and called the Sheriff’s office.
When a deputy arrived, they saw the house was on fire.
The resident then started to leave his bedroom.
But found his escape path was unavailable.
He then knocked out a window air conditioner and crawled out of the window.
The house was destroyed, but no one was injured.