Video: Mississippi Leaders Take a Ride Down the Tennessee Tombigbee

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lawmakers and business leaders take a ride down the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway on Friday.

The Tenn-Tom Waterway Development Authority hosted the tour in Lowndes County this morning.

An Army Corps of Engineers barge gave the group a first hand look at businesses and industry on the water.

Organizers say the waterway continues to promote economic development in east Mississippi.

“When you get right down to it, it generates revenue for the cities, the counties, and the state. But more than that, it’s people who have jobs that work at these businesses and industry, and it’s all about their quality of life,” says Tenn-Tom Waterway Administrator, Mitch Mays.

“Our Port of Itawamba sits in the shadow of I-22. We have property along the waterway, with an inland slip, and we have rail access. That’s everything you could want in a site,” says Gary Chandler of Three Rivers and Planning Development.

The waterway authority says Mississippi is a strong supporter in promoting the Tenn-Tom for economic development.