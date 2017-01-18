Video: Mississippi State Trooper Shortage

STARKVILLE,Miss(WCBI)—There is a little more than 10,900 miles of federal, state and interstate systems in Mississippi.

The Mississippi highway patrol is responsible for providing enforcement for around 75 percent of it. That task is almost impossible when the shortage of troopers continues to grow.

“Actually we have two counties in our district now that don’t even have a trooper assigned to them,”said Starkville Troop G Master Sargent Criss Turnipseed.

The impacts of the Trooper shortage is taking a grave toll on Mississippi High Way Patrolmen.

” Just this morning we had a trooper that had to go work a deer accident over in Calhoun County.. but this trooper was in Monroe County where he works. SO he had to go through two counties just to go over and do a report,”said Turnipseed.

Turnipseed is the public information officer for Troop G in Starkville. He says one of the most powerful safety tools they have is simply being there.

” One of our most effective methods we use to keep people safe is just our presence on the road. When the public sees troopers on the road that reminds them to slow down, buckle their seatbealt abstain from any kind of dangerous activities. If you don’t see that presence or you don’t see that car with the yellow state emblem riding up and down highway a lot of times feel a lot more liberty to take chances,”said Turnipseed.

Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree say the shortage sometimes requires his deputies to pick up the slack.

” If there is an accident I will send an officer to help them but the officer is going to have to stay there till they get there. For legal liabilities, and to make sure everybody safe so if it takes them a while the officer has to stay there till they get there and by us being the county… we have to go. If they are late coming or they can’t come then we’ll work it,”said Grassaree.

A bill to have a new trooper school is before the legislature but its future is uncertain. If it does happen to pass Turnipseed says he hopes his next round of officers will come from right here in the Golden Triangle.

” We’re trying to recruit local, you know, get people from our area who want to stay in our area that are from our area get them into our troops that way we have the man power strength for a lot longer,”said Turnipseed.

Turnipseed adds, They ask patience from the public during the shortage.