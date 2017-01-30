Video: Mississippi Universities Respond To Trump’s Travel Ban

(WCBI-TV) – Criticism continued Monday after an executive order Friday from President Donald Trump that bans entry into America for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for the next 90 days.

Large crowds came out again Monday in cities around the country to protest the measure. There have been protests as close as Birmingham and Memphis.

Universities around the nation are commenting. Many say they’re worried about the effect the order could have on students and staff.

“The president’s not going to wait,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday. “He’s going to make sure he does everything in his power, when he can, to protect the homeland and its people.”

15 states say they’re suing the U.S. government, saying the ban violates the constitution. Public universities in Mississippi commented Monday.

Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum says MSU has 80 students enrolled in Starkville from all seven countries specified in the order. He says the measures have “created uncertainty and anxiety among valued members of our university community.”

In a statement, he also says, “MSU is taking appropriate steps to support and assist our international students, faculty, staff and researchers as these issues evolve.”

Mississippi University for Women President Jim Borsig commented Monday in Columbus, saying, “for well over 50 years The W has welcomed international students as members of this university community.” Though he says there are no students currently enrolled from the countries in the order.

Students at Ole Miss started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for an ad in the student newspaper. They say they’d like to object to Trump’s order in the ad, to let “the Muslim students at the University of Mississippi know that they are not alone.”

They reached their goal and raised more than $800 in one day.

Southern Miss leaders say one of their students won’t be able to travel back to the U.S. to begin classes this semester because of this order.