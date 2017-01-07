VIDEO: Mother Goose’s Grand Gala

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a grand gala for the goose, Mother Goose that is.  Edwina Williams, known throughout the golden triangle as Mother Goose, was honored for the wonderful work she does promoting children literacy.  Last year Mother Goose celebrated 30 years of service with the Columbus Public Library.  Saturday’s gala honors that service while also celebrating her birthday.  Mother Goose turned 80 on January 3rd.  Proceeds from tonight’s gala benefit the Edwina Williams Endowment for Children’s Literature at the Columbus Public Library.

