Video: MSU President Speaks At Columbus Rotary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Higher education funding was on the menu for Columbus leaders on Tuesday.

Mississippi State President Dr. Mark Keenum spoke on the importance of a college education and the success rate at the university.

He says that success is coming at a higher cost, with student enrollment growing and funding shrinking.

University budgets have already been hit with two rounds of cuts this fiscal year, and Keenum says he’s expecting more reductions.

“The concern I have on that front is, we need to be putting more money into education and in particular to higher education because our future depends on higher educational attainment for our citizens, and we’ve got to make that investment for our future.”