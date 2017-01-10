VIDEO: MUW Construction Continues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Most universities in the state returned for the spring semester, but MUW gets one more week.

However, construction on campus is still in full swing.

They’re finalizing improvements to the library and will be opening a new speech language and pathology building soon.

MUW President Jim Borsig says projects like landscaping and sidewalk improvements are also underway.

Most popular right now, is the tools they are using.

“We’ve gotten a lot of attention for our robot which actually helps us be more efficient use of the space on that site and it’s the same technology that Amazon uses for fulfillment of orders and so it’s really been attracted a lot of attention,” says President Borsig.

Classes will start back for students on Monday.

 

