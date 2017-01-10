Video: New Hope’s O’Bryant Signs with MUW Softball

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) — A softball star is getting a fresh start at an upstart program.

New Hope senior Anna Kate O’Bryant made it official on Tuesday as she signed to continue her softball career at Mississippi University for Women. MUW is beginning their softball program in 2018.

O’Bryant is one of the first signees for new head coach Tatjana Matthews. O’Bryant will get a full year of preparation before playing for the Owls when the first season hits the field in 2018.

Anna Kate finished her slow pitch season hitting over .400 at the plate with 40+ hits for the Lady Trojans.

