VIDEO: One County Tries To Decide How To Distribute Its Bond Money To Fix County Roads

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Emotions ran high Monday during the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Board members discussed different ways for them to distribute the $10 million bond they’ve been issued to help fix roads in each district.

The choices were to either split the money for the roads based on the assessment value by district, or based on the road miles by district.

After a long and heated debate, the board ultimately agreed to distribute the money based on the road mileage.

“That’s what the initial decision was but of course nothing is final,” said board president Orlando Trainer. “That allocation can change, because basically what we did was passed an order, but at the same time, we don’t have he money in hand, and then if the money does get in hand we could do all types of scenarios. We could put it all in one district, Divide it evenly. We just need to get the money. Once we get the money I think we’ll get in the back room and decide exactly what ways we’re going to split it, but right now we don’t have the money.”

Trainer said the board will hold a public hearing about the issue on February 20th.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve an annexation for Fire District Five. This will give the district more territory. This reclassification could also reduce homeowner’s insurance costs.