Video: Snow Reaches Northern Parts Of Viewing Area

CORINTH, MISS. (WCBI) – It took some practice for eight year old Isaac Hoey and his sisters to make snowballs, out of the powdery mix.

The siblings took advantage of a rare snow day, after they bundled up in their winter wear and hit their front yard.

What do you like about the snow?

“That you can make angels,” Isaac said.

Who are you doing a snowball fight with?

“My sisters,” he said.

You having snowball fights?

“Yes,” said Jaya Hoey.

Who’s been winning ?

“Me,” she said.

You also get to be out of school, right ?

While the snow is fun to play in and pretty to look at, there is some concern that patches of snow that has melted on roads, like this, could freeze as temperatures drop and make it treacherous for motorists, especially on side roads.

“We use everyone to use caution, take your time, we have had several vehicles leave roadway, go in ditches,” said Sheriff Caldwell.

The sheriff encouraged everyone to play it safe, and enjoy the snow, like like Isaac and his sisters were doing.

By the way, Isaac and his sisters, and his mom, who didn’t want to be interviewed, say they will send plenty of snow photos to family members in Florida, who never see snow.